Brokerages Anticipate Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) will post $44.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.00 million to $46.00 million. Puma Biotechnology posted sales of $99.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $242.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.50 million to $250.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $256.90 million, with estimates ranging from $238.84 million to $286.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.32 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a negative return on equity of 302.75%.

PBYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBYI stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $39.43.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

