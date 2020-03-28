Brokerages Anticipate RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.81 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will announce sales of $56.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.06 million and the highest is $58.49 million. RPT Realty reported sales of $59.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $228.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.05 million to $237.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $234.02 million, with estimates ranging from $211.96 million to $251.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. RPT Realty had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NYSE:RPT opened at $6.40 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $506.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 81.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after buying an additional 1,144,572 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,458,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 48,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after buying an additional 40,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,797,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 520,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

