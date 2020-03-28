Brokerages Anticipate Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.31 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will announce sales of $454.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $492.87 million and the lowest is $428.91 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $534.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. The business had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

In other news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,973,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,341,000 after acquiring an additional 90,525 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.90. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $70.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

