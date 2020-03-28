Brokerages Anticipate W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Brokerages expect W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) to post $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings. W. R. Berkley reported sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full-year sales of $7.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Buckingham Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

WRB stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.18. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $79.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,355,000 after buying an additional 1,618,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $97,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,522,000 after buying an additional 940,566 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $45,260,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after purchasing an additional 539,282 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

