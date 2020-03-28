Brokerages Anticipate WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) to Post $0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) to post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.12. WideOpenWest posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.14 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WideOpenWest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder bought 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,893.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,619,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,325.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 11.2% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,377,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 422.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 739,831 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth approximately $676,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 379,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,600. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.44.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

