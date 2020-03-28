Brokerages Anticipate Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.22 Million

Brokerages forecast that Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) will post $14.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.34 million. Zynex reported sales of $9.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $77.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.13 million to $78.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $110.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zynex.

Get Zynex alerts:

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Zynex has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.