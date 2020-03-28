Brokerages Expect Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.49). Aquestive Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.96). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 125.92% and a negative return on equity of 8,669.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AQST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

