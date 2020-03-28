Brokerages Expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $351.21 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will report sales of $351.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $348.03 million to $356.00 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $358.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $354.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.52 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AHT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $85.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 67,957 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 27,184 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 155,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 48,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

