Brokerages Expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $377.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to post $377.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $430.48 million and the lowest is $304.00 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $153.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million.

CPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

In related news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,995.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.42 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,344,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,868.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $1,463,500 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 9.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,188 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 29,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,652,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $67,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,860 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 200.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 177,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 118,703 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 491.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,325,288 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $239.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

