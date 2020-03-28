Brokerages Expect Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.49. Churchill Downs posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.63 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 10.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In related news, Director R Alex Rankin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.81 per share, for a total transaction of $125,810.00. Also, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.71 per share, with a total value of $155,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,017. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $525,957. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nitorum Capital L.P. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,042,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,060,000 after purchasing an additional 32,019 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 101.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,343,000 after purchasing an additional 307,743 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 544.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 580,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,607,000 after purchasing an additional 490,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

CHDN traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.06. The stock had a trading volume of 509,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,793. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.62 and a 200 day moving average of $130.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $167.52.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.