Brokerages Expect CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.60 Million

Equities analysts expect CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to report sales of $235.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CSG Systems International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $232.20 million to $239.00 million. CSG Systems International posted sales of $244.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will report full-year sales of $966.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $948.60 million to $985.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $993.40 million, with estimates ranging from $956.80 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CSG Systems International.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $236.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CSG Systems International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

CSG Systems International stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In related news, CEO Bret C. Griess sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $1,556,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,197,906.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

