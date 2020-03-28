Brokerages Expect Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.01). Farmland Partners reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farmland Partners.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. 171,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,281. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 231.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.