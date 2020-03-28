Brokerages Expect Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $127.16 Million

Brokerages forecast that Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) will announce $127.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.30 million and the highest is $131.70 million. Helios Technologies posted sales of $146.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year sales of $502.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $408.30 million to $538.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $517.99 million, with estimates ranging from $397.90 million to $570.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.60 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from to in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

In related news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $960,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $5,325,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.73. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $31.87 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

