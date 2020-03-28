Brokerages Expect Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.38 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) will post sales of $18.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.60 billion and the lowest is $17.98 billion. Humana reported sales of $16.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $73.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.72 billion to $74.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $80.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.58 billion to $81.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.12.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $297.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.06. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

