Brokerages Expect Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) will post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mercadolibre’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.11). Mercadolibre reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 430.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercadolibre will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $4.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mercadolibre.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $710.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.60.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock traded down $18.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $471.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.87 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $608.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $586.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mercadolibre has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $756.48.

In related news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 5,870 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter worth about $10,152,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

