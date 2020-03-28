Brokerages Expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will report $73.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.69 million and the highest is $74.56 million. SPS Commerce posted sales of $66.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $306.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $298.27 million to $309.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $336.81 million, with estimates ranging from $327.15 million to $343.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

SPSC opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average of $52.71.

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $488,498.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,865.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 4,178 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $228,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,811 shares of company stock worth $7,155,464. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 83,046 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

