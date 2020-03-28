Brokerages Expect Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Store Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.48. Store Capital reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Store Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Store Capital.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Store Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

STOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Store Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of STOR stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,177,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,237. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.40. Store Capital has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

In related news, CFO Catherine F. Long bought 3,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $87,822.00. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,279.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,485 shares of company stock worth $565,972. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOR. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Store Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $305,695,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Store Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,951,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Store Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,489,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Store Capital by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,001,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,529,000 after acquiring an additional 770,362 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Store Capital by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after acquiring an additional 392,762 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

