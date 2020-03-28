Brokerages Expect TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020 // No Comments

Brokerages predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TRI Pointe Group.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

NYSE TPH opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. TRI Pointe Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 37.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRI Pointe Group (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH)

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply