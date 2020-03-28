Brokerages Expect TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TRI Pointe Group.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

NYSE TPH opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. TRI Pointe Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 37.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

