Brokerages Expect WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $662.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) to post sales of $662.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for WPX Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $704.07 million and the lowest is $633.00 million. WPX Energy posted sales of $359.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that WPX Energy will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WPX Energy.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPX. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WPX Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.77.

Shares of NYSE WPX opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.39. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Robert Herdman acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at $177,959.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in WPX Energy by 2,170.9% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in WPX Energy by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

