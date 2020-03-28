Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Short Interest Up 41.6% in March

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,816,800 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the February 27th total of 9,760,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Frank M. Bumstead purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 235,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,230.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Bumstead purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 300,224 shares in the company, valued at $588,439.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 79,792 shares of company stock valued at $291,997. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 925.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $597.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $8.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $986.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.