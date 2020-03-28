Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) & Benefytt Technologies (NYSE:BFYT) Financial Review

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) and Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Brown & Brown and Benefytt Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brown & Brown 1 4 2 0 2.14 Benefytt Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brown & Brown presently has a consensus target price of $40.17, suggesting a potential upside of 11.79%. Given Brown & Brown’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brown & Brown is more favorable than Benefytt Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Brown & Brown and Benefytt Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brown & Brown 16.66% 12.23% 5.41% Benefytt Technologies 7.76% 46.13% 9.58%

Risk and Volatility

Brown & Brown has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benefytt Technologies has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brown & Brown and Benefytt Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brown & Brown $2.39 billion 4.23 $398.51 million $1.40 25.66 Benefytt Technologies $381.81 million 0.78 $29.61 million $3.53 6.33

Brown & Brown has higher revenue and earnings than Benefytt Technologies. Benefytt Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brown & Brown, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Brown & Brown shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Brown & Brown shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.9% of Benefytt Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brown & Brown beats Benefytt Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services. It serves commercial, public and quasi-public entities, professional, and individual customers. The National Programs segment offers professional liability and related package insurance products for dentists, oral surgeons, hygienists, lawyers, optometrists, opticians, ophthalmologists, insurance agents, financial advisors, registered representatives, securities broker-dealers, benefit administrators, real estate title agents, and escrow agents, as well as supplementary insurance products related to weddings, events, medical facilities, and cyber liabilities. This segment also offers outsourced product development, marketing, underwriting, actuarial, compliance, and claims and other administrative services to insurance carrier partners; and commercial and public entity-related programs, and flood insurance products. It serves through independent agents. The Wholesale Brokerage segment markets and sells excess and surplus commercial and personal lines insurance through independent agents and brokers. The Services segment offers third-party claims administration and medical utilization management services in the workers' compensation and all-lines liability arenas, Medicare Set-aside, Social Security disability, Medicare benefits advocacy, and claims adjusting services. Brown & Brown, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

About Benefytt Technologies

Benefytt Technologies, Inc. engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products. The company was founded by Michael W. Kosloske in 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

