Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Short Interest Up 31.9% in March

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,112,900 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the February 27th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 713,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BC stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 864,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,231. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $66.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

BC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.39.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $58,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $43,581,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,064,000 after purchasing an additional 662,647 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $29,858,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Brunswick by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,475,000 after purchasing an additional 228,304 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

