BTU Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,442.00 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $9.91 million and $1,442.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00002268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00052138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000682 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.68 or 0.04945233 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00066496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00037042 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015985 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003592 BTC.

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU Protocol is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,406 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

