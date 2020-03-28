Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,402,500 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the February 27th total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In other Bunge news, CFO John W. Neppl purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.55 per share, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,610.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Ward Iv Winship purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $397,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,089.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 92,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,989 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 88.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Bunge by 519.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG opened at $36.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.11. Bunge has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $59.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 12.87% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bunge will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

