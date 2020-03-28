Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.48% of Burlington Stores worth $72,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 114.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,730,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,471,000 after purchasing an additional 685,244 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1,177.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 552,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,936,000 after purchasing an additional 509,034 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 481,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,774,000 after purchasing an additional 358,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4,352.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 158,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 154,764 shares during the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,797,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 141,441 shares in the company, valued at $32,798,753.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $155.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.61. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.14.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

