BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,346,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714,100 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 4.56% of BWX Technologies worth $269,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. BWX Technologies Inc has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $70.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.91.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $501.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.02 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 77.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $65,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,873.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $181,960. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWXT. SunTrust Banks raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

