Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the February 27th total of 149,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total transaction of $1,186,880.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total value of $1,277,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,584 shares of company stock worth $7,114,170. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cable One by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cable One by 3.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cable One by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Cable One by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cable One stock traded down $26.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,467.37. The stock had a trading volume of 34,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,500. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,569.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,479.38. Cable One has a 52 week low of $974.03 and a 52 week high of $1,830.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.67 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.25 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Cable One’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cable One will post 41.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Cable One from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,555.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,565.00.

Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

