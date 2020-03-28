Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,211 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.55% of Cadiz worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Cadiz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 329,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CDZI shares. ValuEngine cut Cadiz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised Cadiz from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Grant sold 9,806 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $98,746.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,272.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDZI opened at $11.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. Cadiz Inc has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

Cadiz Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.