Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

CAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $13.32 on Friday. CAE has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $31.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. CAE had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $699.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 796.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

