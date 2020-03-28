Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 296,675 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Apple were worth $228,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,043,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,004,737,000 after acquiring an additional 153,413 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after acquiring an additional 267,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $247.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.53. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,130.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.07.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

