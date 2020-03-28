Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Holdings Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,819,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,366,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,512,000 after purchasing an additional 80,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 62,965 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 884,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,728,000 after purchasing an additional 109,242 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 692,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.19. 3,227,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,049,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $35.27 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

