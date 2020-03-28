Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,671,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305,206 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 3.35% of Canada Goose worth $132,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Canada Goose by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Canada Goose by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

GOOS has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cowen downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. OTR Global restated a “positive” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

GOOS stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.68. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $342.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.61 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 16.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

