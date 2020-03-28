Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,011 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,681,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,136,000 after acquiring an additional 912,661 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,666,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,520,000 after acquiring an additional 99,252 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,145,000 after acquiring an additional 29,426 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,466,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,188,000 after acquiring an additional 508,610 shares during the period. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,101,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of CM opened at $55.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 17.70%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $1.0955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.72%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

