Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Short Interest Up 29.1% in March

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,794,900 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the February 27th total of 6,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 474,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.4 days.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,666,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,520,000 after purchasing an additional 99,252 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,145,000 after purchasing an additional 40,244 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 50,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $21,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CM traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.42. The company had a trading volume of 983,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.0955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

