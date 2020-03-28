Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 22nd.

CNQ stock opened at C$13.32 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$9.80 and a 52-week high of C$42.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.97 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.1300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.07, for a total transaction of C$1,051,667.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,167,469 shares in the company, valued at C$49,111,568.18. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg acquired 15,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$158,970.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,567.76. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,336,682 in the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

