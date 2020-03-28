Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 223,724 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 223,724 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,884,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,999,000 after acquiring an additional 33,449 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,533,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,237,000 after buying an additional 238,728 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,688,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,108,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after buying an additional 69,326 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $356,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $68.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average is $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.30.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 348.96%. The company had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.