Capital International Inc. CA Buys 21,973 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 83.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 21,973 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $46.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,532,959.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,668. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

