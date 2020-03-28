Capital International Inc. CA Invests $1.55 Million in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Capital International Inc. CA bought a new position in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,521,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Globant by 492.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 340,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,155,000 after acquiring an additional 283,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Globant by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,091,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after acquiring an additional 245,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Globant by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLOB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.70.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. Globant SA has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $141.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.65.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

