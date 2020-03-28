Capital International Inc. CA Reduces Holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its position in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 355,927 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $43,924.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 10,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $914,365.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,378.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,784 shares of company stock worth $1,149,985. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. bluebird bio Inc has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $171.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $132.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.94.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

