Capital International Inc. CA Reduces Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,882 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.43.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

