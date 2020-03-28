Capital International Inc. CA Sells 1,032 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 14,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 42,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 735,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,677,000 after purchasing an additional 86,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Verisign stock opened at $173.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.15 and a 200 day moving average of $192.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.94. Verisign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.