Capital International Inc. CA Sells 6,126 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average of $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.31. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

CCEP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.