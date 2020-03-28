Capital International Inc. CA Sells 6,176 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,176 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 318.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $296.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.17.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.