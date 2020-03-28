Capital International Inc. CA Takes $1.89 Million Position in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Elastic by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Elastic by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. Elastic NV has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $104.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04 and a beta of -0.55.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The company had revenue of $113.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Elastic NV will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

In other Elastic news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 556,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $421,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,475 over the last ninety days. 35.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.