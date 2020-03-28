Capital International Investors Buys Shares of 2,149,351 Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,149,351 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,888,000. Capital International Investors owned about 0.24% of Koninklijke Philips at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 708.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3,359.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 108.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE:PHG opened at $38.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.55. Koninklijke Philips NV has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 14.90%. On average, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.9356 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.28%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

