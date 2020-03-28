Capital International Investors Cuts Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Capital International Investors lowered its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,248,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,822,334 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 2.07% of Helmerich & Payne worth $102,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.71 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.97.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.50 to $21.50 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.98.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

