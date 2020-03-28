Capital International Investors Grows Stake in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 113.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,380,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 734,475 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.40% of Novocure worth $116,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Novocure by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Novocure by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after buying an additional 34,290 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Novocure by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 26,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVCR. BidaskClub downgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Novocure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other Novocure news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,534,573.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,605,664.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 11,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $945,270.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,601,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,796 shares of company stock worth $16,574,374 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.41. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -818.75 and a beta of 2.27. Novocure Ltd has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $98.84.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.10 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

