Capital International Investors Grows Stake in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,698,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,465 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.83% of Yandex worth $117,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,605,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $461,231,000 after buying an additional 1,827,614 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 145,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,179,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Yandex by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 83,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Yandex NV has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $15.67. Yandex had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $51.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $20.95 earnings per share. Yandex’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yandex NV will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Yandex from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.72.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

