Capital International Investors Has $109.67 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,894,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558,446 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.08% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $109,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,217,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,441,000 after buying an additional 1,430,310 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,760,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,496,000 after buying an additional 730,735 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,100,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,600,000 after buying an additional 70,970 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,630,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,374,000 after buying an additional 452,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,523,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,174,000 after buying an additional 20,541 shares in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO opened at $56.73 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 26.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

