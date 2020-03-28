Capital International Investors Has $192.11 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.15% of Honeywell International worth $192,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.93.

NYSE:HON opened at $131.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.00. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.